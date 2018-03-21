Henry Smith re-appointed as Mabaruma mayor

Henry Rupert Smith, for the third time, has been appointed Mayor of Mabaruma by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan. His appointment follows the deadlock encountered last week during the Hinterland town’s second mayoral elections.
Contesting the elections this time around, were Smith, who had been appointed Mayor by Minister of Communities Bulkan following the council’s inability to reach a consensus in 2016, and Vibert Emmanuel, Smith’s opponent at the previous election.
Stabroek News understands that the council met to cast their votes last week Monday, but after two rounds of voting, neither of the candidates managed to secure a majority vote.
The situation remained ….
Experts for Cabinet caucus on oil future
A group of international researchers and petroleum policy advisors will today meet Cabinet ministers to discuss the emerging oil and gas sector and give insight into prudent preparations for the revenues that will be generated from the industry.
Mother, 41, dies after delivery at Linden hospital
A 41-year old mother from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, died on Monday evening, having reportedly suffered severe haemorrhaging after delivering a 10-pound baby at the Linden Hospital Complex.
Autopsies confirm robbery suspects died of gunshots
Autopsies performed on the remains of Dextroy Cordis, Errol Adams and Kwame Assanah, the three accused robbery suspects who were fatally shot by the police along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown last Thursday, have confirmed that they all died from multiple gunshot injuries The autopsies was performed on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary by government pathologist Dr.
Caribbean Chemicals concedes in 2% turnover tax case
Acknowledging a recent ruling in which the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) dismissed an appeal by Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) over the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Caribbean Chemicals, in a similar action, conceded defeat.
North West man charged with raping girl, 12
A North West District man was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old.