Henry Smith re-appointed as Mabaruma mayor

Henry Rupert Smith, for the third time, has been appointed Mayor of Mabaruma by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan. His appointment follows the deadlock encountered last week during the Hinterland town’s second mayoral elections.

Contesting the elections this time around, were Smith, who had been appointed Mayor by Minister of Communities Bulkan following the council’s inability to reach a consensus in 2016, and Vibert Emmanuel, Smith’s opponent at the previous election.

Stabroek News understands that the council met to cast their votes last week Monday, but after two rounds of voting, neither of the candidates managed to secure a majority vote.

The situation remained ….