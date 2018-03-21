Mercury emissions problem at Brickdam under control

There was a problem with mercury emissions at the Brickdam complex of the mines commission but the GGMC and the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) says it is “under control” even though they acknowledge that the usual treatments are presently unavailable.
A joint statement from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the GGB addressed a report in the Kaieteur News of March 17, 2018 titled, `Mercury-related health conditions of GGMC workers at crisis stage -Tests show many in `danger zone’’.
The statement said that both the GGMC and the GGB acknowledge that there was a problem with mercury emissions, even though there is disagreement that matters are at a “crisis stage” and that many are “in danger zone.”
“Both the GGMC and the GGB ….
Experts for Cabinet caucus on oil future
A group of international researchers and petroleum policy advisors will today meet Cabinet ministers to discuss the emerging oil and gas sector and give insight into prudent preparations for the revenues that will be generated from the industry.
Mother, 41, dies after delivery at Linden hospital
A 41-year old mother from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, died on Monday evening, having reportedly suffered severe haemorrhaging after delivering a 10-pound baby at the Linden Hospital Complex.
Autopsies confirm robbery suspects died of gunshots
Autopsies performed on the remains of Dextroy Cordis, Errol Adams and Kwame Assanah, the three accused robbery suspects who were fatally shot by the police along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown last Thursday, have confirmed that they all died from multiple gunshot injuries The autopsies was performed on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary by government pathologist Dr.
Henry Smith re-appointed as Mabaruma mayor
Henry Rupert Smith, for the third time, has been appointed Mayor of Mabaruma by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan.
Caribbean Chemicals concedes in 2% turnover tax case
Acknowledging a recent ruling in which the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) dismissed an appeal by Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) over the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Caribbean Chemicals, in a similar action, conceded defeat.