Mercury emissions problem at Brickdam under control

There was a problem with mercury emissions at the Brickdam complex of the mines commission but the GGMC and the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) says it is “under control” even though they acknowledge that the usual treatments are presently unavailable.

A joint statement from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the GGB addressed a report in the Kaieteur News of March 17, 2018 titled, `Mercury-related health conditions of GGMC workers at crisis stage -Tests show many in `danger zone’’.

The statement said that both the GGMC and the GGB acknowledge that there was a problem with mercury emissions, even though there is disagreement that matters are at a “crisis stage” and that many are “in danger zone.”

“Both the GGMC and the GGB ….