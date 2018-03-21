Mother, 41, dies after delivery at Linden hospital

A 41-year old mother from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, died on Monday evening, having reportedly suffered severe haemorrhaging after delivering a 10-pound baby at the Linden Hospital Complex.

Jennifer Gill, of 1327 Central Amelia’s Ward, was admitted at the Linden Hospital Complex on Sunday morning and died just before 8 pm on Monday.

A relative told Stabroek News last evening that considering Gill’s age and the baby’s weight, her pregnancy was considered a high-risk one and therefore she was expected to deliver the baby via Caesarean-Section.

However, according to the relative, ….