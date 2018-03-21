Potholed East Coast embankment bridges repaired

Following a report in Stabroek News on Monday, badly damaged bridges on the East Coast railway embankment road were repaired the same day.

Residents along the East Coast praised the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for the work but say there is a need for more extensive works to be done on the entire road.

Stabroek News had reported on Monday on the large potholes and other defects that had developed on several of the bridges on the Embankment Road. Residents and drivers alike had related that potholes and other damage had occurred on the bridge and the Ministry had subsequently dug the holes, making them wider, in preparation for repairs. However, the large holes were left for days which had made it very dangerous for vehicles to traverse the road.

On Monday afternoon, ….