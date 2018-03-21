Local News

Private sector condemns police intervention at Corriverton flag-raising

Ganesh Gangadin being removed from the stage by the police after an attempt was made to start the flag-raising ceremony.

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) earlier this month condemned the police for intervening and stopping the flag-raising at Corriverton on February 22nd.

In a statement on March 9, it also rapped the Corriverton Town Council for putting politics ahead of convention.

It said that the raising of the National Flag on the occasion of becoming a republic, is a national event to be honoured and respected by all.  It said that on each of these occasions, the National Flag has been raised at an official ceremony where the government, regardless of the political party in office, has been formally represented either by a Minister of the government or by an official of the government.

It said it was extremely ….

