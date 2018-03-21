Private sector condemns police intervention at Corriverton flag-raising

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) earlier this month condemned the police for intervening and stopping the flag-raising at Corriverton on February 22nd.
In a statement on March 9, it also rapped the Corriverton Town Council for putting politics ahead of convention.
It said that the raising of the National Flag on the occasion of becoming a republic, is a national event to be honoured and respected by all. It said that on each of these occasions, the National Flag has been raised at an official ceremony where the government, regardless of the political party in office, has been formally represented either by a Minister of the government or by an official of the government.
It said it was extremely ….
UN issues new protection guidance for fleeing Venezuelans
In light of the continuing outflow of Venezuelans to neighbouring countries and beyond, UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, on March 14th released new guidance for governments to address the situation of Venezuelans in need of international protection and humanitarian assistance.
Statements served on accused wanted for murder in US
Statements were today served on murder suspect Troy Anthony Thomas in preparation for the commencement of proceedings for his extradition to the United States, where he is wanted.
Windies cricket cracking down on player withdrawals
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Players withdrawing from West Indies squads on two consecutive occasions will now have to advise the chairman of selectors on their availability, before they can be considered for future selection.
Maryland high school shooter dies after exchange with officer -sheriff
(Reuters) – A student who shot and critically wounded two fellow students at a Maryland high school on Tuesday morning, died after exchanging gunfire with a campus security officer, the county sheriff said.
ICC overturns ban, clears Rabada to play against Australia
CAPE TOWN, (Reuters) – South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play the remainder of the test series against Australia having won his appeal against a Level Two breach of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code of conduct.