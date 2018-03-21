Windies qualify for World Cup one day finals

This story is developing and will be updated.
The West Indies today beat Scotland by five runs in a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern result and therefore qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup one-day finals.
Scotland’s hopes of reaching the 2019 Cricket World Cup were effectively over after rain in Harare, Zimbawe halted their run-chase to send the West Indies through.
The Scots needed another 74 off 14.4 overs when the deluge intervened, Kyle Coetzer’s side trailing by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, the BBC said.
They had earlier bowled the Windies out for 198, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal both taking three wickets.
Richie Berrington hit 33 after Scotland were reduced to 25-3 in reply.
Scores:
WEST INDIES 198 off 48.4 overs (Evin Lewis 66, Marlon Samuels 51, Carlos Brathwaite 24; Safyaan Sharif 3-27, Brad Wheal 3-34)
SCOTLAND 125 for five off 35.2 overs (Richie Berrington 33, George Munsey 32 not out; Calum MacLeod 21; Kemar Roach 2-20, Ashley Nurse 2-35)
Executions, torture and slave markets persist in Libya – UN
GENEVA, (Reuters) – Armed groups execute and torture civilians in Libya in almost complete impunity seven years after the revolution that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, the United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday.
Experts for Cabinet caucus on oil future
A group of international researchers and petroleum policy advisors will today meet Cabinet ministers to discuss the emerging oil and gas sector and give insight into prudent preparations for the revenues that will be generated from the industry.
Mother, 41, dies after delivery at Linden hospital
A 41-year old mother from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, died on Monday evening, having reportedly suffered severe haemorrhaging after delivering a 10-pound baby at the Linden Hospital Complex.
Autopsies confirm robbery suspects died of gunshots
Autopsies performed on the remains of Dextroy Cordis, Errol Adams and Kwame Assanah, the three accused robbery suspects who were fatally shot by the police along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown last Thursday, have confirmed that they all died from multiple gunshot injuries The autopsies was performed on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary by government pathologist Dr.
Henry Smith re-appointed as Mabaruma mayor
Henry Rupert Smith, for the third time, has been appointed Mayor of Mabaruma by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan.