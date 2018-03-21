Windies qualify for World Cup one day finals

This story is developing and will be updated.

The West Indies today beat Scotland by five runs in a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern result and therefore qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup one-day finals.

Scotland’s hopes of reaching the 2019 Cricket World Cup were effectively over after rain in Harare, Zimbawe halted their run-chase to send the West Indies through.

The Scots needed another 74 off 14.4 overs when the deluge intervened, Kyle Coetzer’s side trailing by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, the BBC said.

They had earlier bowled the Windies out for 198, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal both taking three wickets.

Richie Berrington hit 33 after Scotland were reduced to 25-3 in reply.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 198 off 48.4 overs (Evin Lewis 66, Marlon Samuels 51, Carlos Brathwaite 24; Safyaan Sharif 3-27, Brad Wheal 3-34)

SCOTLAND 125 for five off 35.2 overs (Richie Berrington 33, George Munsey 32 not out; Calum MacLeod 21; Kemar Roach 2-20, Ashley Nurse 2-35)