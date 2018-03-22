Drunk driver held after pedestrian dies on Letter Kenny Public Rd

An intoxicated driver has been taken into custody following a fatal accident which occurred about 20:25hrs last night on the Letter Kenny Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, the police say.
Investigations revealed that Hire Car HB 7178 driven by a 33-year-old resident of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road when pedestrian Donavan Baromasi, 54, of 86 Bloomfield, Corentyne reportedly walked across the road from north to south into the path of the vehicle and was struck down.
The pedestrian was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival, the police say.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.
The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.
Four more held in carjacking probe
As part of a continuing investigation into recent carjackings, yesterday ranks of the Guyana Police Force during an intelligence-led operation intercepted two vehicles and detained four persons in ‘A’ Division.
Tearing up Exxon deal would be ‘disastrous’ – Sir Paul Collier
Even as he posited that Guyana was unequally matched in negotiations with ExxonMobil and other multinationals, British Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Sir Paul Collier last evening cautioned against pulling back the contract with the US company and affiliates, saying it can spell doom for Guyana’s investment climate.
Grinding restarts at Enmore sugar factory
-SPU representative says efficiency improved by 40-45% Photos by Dhanash Ramroop Grinding has resumed at the Enmore Sugar Estate factory in a bid to make use of cane in the fields and to attract prospective investors.
Fly Jamaica crewmember busted in NY with cocaine taped to legs
Fly Jamaica Airways crewmember Hugh Hall was caught with US$160,000 worth of cocaine taped to his legs after a flight, according to NBC news in New York.
Post office fails to deliver Cheddi Jagan centennial stamps
The Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) has accused the government of deliberately frustrating its work, after the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) failed to deliver on time an order of commemorative stamps to honour the 100th birth anniversary of the late President, Dr Cheddi Jagan.