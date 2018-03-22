Four more held in carjacking probe

As part of a continuing investigation into recent carjackings, yesterday ranks of the Guyana Police Force during an intelligence-led operation intercepted two vehicles and detained four persons in ‘A’ Division.

A release from the police today said that the vehicles chassis numbers appeared to have been tampered with and the drivers alleged that they were given same to operate by a close relative of a suspect who is currently being sought and who is the suspected mastermind of the “Carjacking ring” and another who is on remand having been charged with five counts of Receiving Stolen Property and three counts of Imitation of Identification Mark.