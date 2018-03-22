Grinding restarts at Enmore sugar factory

Photos by Dhanash Ramroop

Grinding has resumed at the Enmore Sugar Estate factory in a bid to make use of cane in the fields and to attract prospective investors.

Now under the control of the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of government holding company, NICIL, 23,000 tonnes of cane is being targeted.

The factory is now expected to perform at about 40 to 45 per cent greater efficiency following heavy maintenance works, a representative of the SPU says. Grinding of cane recommenced on Tuesday night.

The factory was ….