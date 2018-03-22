Post office fails to deliver Cheddi Jagan centennial stamps

The Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) has accused the government of deliberately frustrating its work, after the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) failed to deliver on time an order of commemorative stamps to honour the 100th birth anniversary of the late President, Dr Cheddi Jagan.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Centre registered its disappointment, calling the action “an assault on the legacy” of the late President whose 100th birth anniversary is being observed today.
It was noted that the stamps were scheduled to be launched on Tuesday, and that the Centre had been given all assurances by the GPOC, as well as by Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes that they would have been available by then.
Last month, ….
