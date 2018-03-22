Timelines set for preliminaries leading up to trial over Red House

A case management conference was yesterday morning held to set timelines for preliminary hearings ahead of the trial commencing in the challenge mounted by the Cheddi Jagan Research Committee Inc. (CJRI) to the President’s revocation of its lease to Red House.

To this end, acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC, who is presiding over the matter, has ordered both sides to lay over written submissions no later than May 7, addressing a number of legal issues raised by the court.

The matter is then returnable for May 16 when the court will ascertain whether it needs further clarifications on any other issue.

Thereafter,….