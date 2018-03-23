Citizens riled after GPL hit by two major outages

Citizens expressed their frustration last night on social media after large parts of the country experienced two power outages not far apart.
Around 6:20pm, almost the entire country was plunged into darkness and according to the Head of the Department of Public Information (DPI), Imran Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the power company, Renford Homer confirmed that there was a “mini disturbance on a primary line at the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) in Duke Street, Kingston, which resulted in a total shutdown of the system.
A little while, after large parts of the country were plunged into darkness again. Citizens took to social media to express their frustration. The coined term “GPHELL” was attached to majority of persons’ posts on social media as people vented their frustration.
Nearly three years into its term in office, the APNU+AFC government has been heavily criticised for not being able to bring power problems under control.
Closure of gold board lab a last resort
While a battery of tests are to be done to determine the mercury emission levels from the Brickdam laboratory of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), Chairman GHK Lall says that closure would be a last resort.
Residents living close to West Coast Demerara seawall to be relocated
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), along with the Region 3 Regional Democratic Council, is making provisions to relocate those West Coast residents affected by the overtopping of the sea defence earlier this month.
New cops urged to demonstrate high ethical standards
Ninety-eight new police officers were on Wednesday urged to always display high moral and ethical standards and not to abuse their power.
Absence of DRS cost Scotland World Cup spot – Coetzer
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer has slammed cricket’s governing body, the ICC, for their decision not to utilise DRS in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, arguing it had cost his side a place at the showpiece in England next year.
Lawyer says no case against Tower Suites Hotel driver for pedestrian’s death
Almost one year since Tower Suites Hotel driver Wayne Christiani was charged with causing the death of a pedestrian, his attorney yesterday made a no-case submission and called for the charge to be dismissed.