Citizens riled after GPL hit by two major outages

Citizens expressed their frustration last night on social media after large parts of the country experienced two power outages not far apart.

Around 6:20pm, almost the entire country was plunged into darkness and according to the Head of the Department of Public Information (DPI), Imran Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the power company, Renford Homer confirmed that there was a “mini disturbance on a primary line at the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) in Duke Street, Kingston, which resulted in a total shutdown of the system.

A little while, after large parts of the country were plunged into darkness again. Citizens took to social media to express their frustration. The coined term “GPHELL” was attached to majority of persons’ posts on social media as people vented their frustration.

Nearly three years into its term in office, the APNU+AFC government has been heavily criticised for not being able to bring power problems under control.