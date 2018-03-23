Closure of gold board lab a last resort

While a battery of tests are to be done to determine the mercury emission levels from the Brickdam laboratory of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), Chairman GHK Lall says that closure would be a last resort.

A joint statement issued by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the GGB on Monday acknowledged that there was a problem with mercury emissions at its Brickdam complex, following a recent Kaieteur News report. However, they disputed the suggestions that matters are at a “crisis stage” and that many are “in danger zone.”

“Both the GGMC and the GGB believe that this matter is under control because of the many measures taken,” the statement said, while adding that the two agencies have collaborated in the past several weeks to improve mercury management activities at the Brickdam complex so that there are no emissions of mercury during daily operations.

