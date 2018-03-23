Closure of gold board lab a last resort

While a battery of tests are to be done to determine the mercury emission levels from the Brickdam laboratory of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), Chairman GHK Lall says that closure would be a last resort.
A joint statement issued by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the GGB on Monday acknowledged that there was a problem with mercury emissions at its Brickdam complex, following a recent Kaieteur News report. However, they disputed the suggestions that matters are at a “crisis stage” and that many are “in danger zone.”
“Both the GGMC and the GGB believe that this matter is under control because of the many measures taken,” the statement said, while adding that the two agencies have collaborated in the past several weeks to improve mercury management activities at the Brickdam complex so that there are no emissions of mercury during daily operations.
Citizens riled after GPL hit by two major outages
Citizens expressed their frustration last night on social media after large parts of the country experienced two power outages not far apart.
Residents living close to West Coast Demerara seawall to be relocated
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), along with the Region 3 Regional Democratic Council, is making provisions to relocate those West Coast residents affected by the overtopping of the sea defence earlier this month.
New cops urged to demonstrate high ethical standards
Ninety-eight new police officers were on Wednesday urged to always display high moral and ethical standards and not to abuse their power.
Absence of DRS cost Scotland World Cup spot – Coetzer
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer has slammed cricket’s governing body, the ICC, for their decision not to utilise DRS in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, arguing it had cost his side a place at the showpiece in England next year.
Lawyer says no case against Tower Suites Hotel driver for pedestrian’s death
Almost one year since Tower Suites Hotel driver Wayne Christiani was charged with causing the death of a pedestrian, his attorney yesterday made a no-case submission and called for the charge to be dismissed.