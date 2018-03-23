Drunk driver held after pedestrian dies on Letter Kenny Public Rd

An intoxicated driver has been taken into custody following a fatal accident which occurred about 20:25hrs on Wednesday night on the Letter Kenny Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, the police say.

Investigations revealed that Hire Car HB 7178 driven by a 33-year-old resident of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road when pedestrian Donavan Baromasi, 54, of 86 Bloomfield, Corentyne reportedly walked across the road from north to south into the path of the vehicle and was struck down.

The pedestrian was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival, the police say.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted today.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.