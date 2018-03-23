Kariako man, 18, stabbed to death

An 18- year old North West District labourer succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Mabaruma Public Hospital after he was stabbed on Wednesday morning.
The dead teen has been identified as Lawrence Leon of Kariako, Barima River, North West District and the suspect a 22-year-old labourer is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.
Prior to the stabbing, police said the suspect and his reputed wife on Tuesday were consuming local wine into the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
The Police yesterday said that at around 6 am on Wednesday, Leon and the suspect had an argument over local wine, resulting in Leon stabbing the suspect in his left hand with a knife. In retaliation, the suspect armed himself with a lance and stabbed Leon in his left upper back.
The men were rushed to the Barima Health Centre where they were attended to by health worker before being transferred to the Mabaruma Hospital.
Leon was admitted a patient by and while receiving medical treatment, he died. The suspect was also seen by the doctor and later discharged. After being discharged he was taken into custody.
The body is presently at the Mabaruma Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting an autopsy.
