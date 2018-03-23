Kwakwani residents set for 24-hour power supply

Residents of Kwakwani (Upper Berbice/Upper Demerara) are now benefiting from an improved power supply following the commissioning of two new engines by the Kwakwani Utilities Inc. (KUI)

A release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday said that a commissioning ceremony for the two new 260 kilowatts engines was held at the Power Station. The new sets more than meet the demands of the community, according to KUI’s General Manager, Fitzhubert McPherson, who said that the new sets will allow for much improvement within Kwakwani. McPherson has been General Manager since January 2017.

“When I took over, there were a lot of complaints and people were dissatisfied with the power they were having cause it was on and off…and the thing is, you weren’t notified about the power outage. With that, I sat with the technical guy and I said we have to get this thing right and we started doing checks and tests,” he was quoted as saying in the MPI release.

He anticipates the ….