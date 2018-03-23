Lindo miners’ remains should have been separated

Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh yesterday criticised the procedure used to remove the remains of the eight miners killed in the 2008 at Lindo Creek, while stating that they should have been separated as much as possible to make for better analysis.

Singh testified at yesterday’s public hearing of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) established to investigate the killings, which is being held at the Department of Public Service on Waterloo Street.

A witness testified at the last hearing that Dr Singh had accompanied a group of joint services officers to Lindo Creek, led by Courtney Wong, brother of one of the slain miners, Clifton Wong.

Wong had told the ….