Managerial changes in keeping with succession planning – GRA

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday said that over the last two years the GRA has been constantly rotating staff at all levels.
In a statement in response to a news item in yesterday’s Kaieteur News headlined ‘Customs officials unexplained wealth cited in major GRA reshuffling’, the GRA said that staff rotation allows for knowledge transfer, encourages employee development and identifies positions the employee may be best suited for. In keeping with this thrust, four Heads were rotated at the Customs and Excise, Legal, General Services and the Integrated Regional Tax Offices divisions, the statement said.
“It must be noted that the GRA constantly monitors reports of collusion, and bribery and corruption at all levels of the Authority, and not only at the Customs and Excise Division. These reports are investigated by its Special Investigation Unit and thereafter any necessary disciplinary action taken.
The Authority would therefore appreciate any information that may be available to this newspaper that may aid in any such investigations”, the GRA said.
It added, “The GRA also advises that going forward, clarification should be sought on matters relative to the Agency to avoid sensational reporting”.
Kwakwani residents set for 24-hour power supply
Residents of Kwakwani (Upper Berbice/Upper Demerara) are now benefiting from an improved power supply following the commissioning of two new engines by the Kwakwani Utilities Inc.
Review of statements underway as hearing of Precision breach of contract suit begins
As Justice Navindra Singh had previously announced, the trial of Precision Woodworking’s over five-year-old lawsuit against Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited for alleged breach of contract commenced yesterday.
Lindo miners’ remains should have been separated
Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh yesterday criticised the procedure used to remove the remains of the eight miners killed in the 2008 at Lindo Creek, while stating that they should have been separated as much as possible to make for better analysis.
Drunk driver held after pedestrian dies on Letter Kenny Public Rd
An intoxicated driver has been taken into custody following a fatal accident which occurred about 20:25hrs on Wednesday night on the Letter Kenny Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, the police say.
George Dover found not guilty of attempted murder
George Dover, who was on trial for the attempted murder of Kester Yamster, was yesterday cleared by a jury.