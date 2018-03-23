Managerial changes in keeping with succession planning – GRA

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday said that over the last two years the GRA has been constantly rotating staff at all levels.

In a statement in response to a news item in yesterday’s Kaieteur News headlined ‘Customs officials unexplained wealth cited in major GRA reshuffling’, the GRA said that staff rotation allows for knowledge transfer, encourages employee development and identifies positions the employee may be best suited for. In keeping with this thrust, four Heads were rotated at the Customs and Excise, Legal, General Services and the Integrated Regional Tax Offices divisions, the statement said.

“It must be noted that the GRA constantly monitors reports of collusion, and bribery and corruption at all levels of the Authority, and not only at the Customs and Excise Division. These reports are investigated by its Special Investigation Unit and thereafter any necessary disciplinary action taken.

The Authority would therefore appreciate any information that may be available to this newspaper that may aid in any such investigations”, the GRA said.

It added, “The GRA also advises that going forward, clarification should be sought on matters relative to the Agency to avoid sensational reporting”.