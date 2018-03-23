Police complaints body still without head more than a year on

Misconduct complaints against police ranks cannot be properly dealt with by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) as it remains headless more than a year after its chairman, Justice (retired) Cecil Kennard was forced out because of his age.
The PCA would have to investigate the March 15 deaths of three men at the hands of the police on the seawall facing Carifesta Avenue. Numerous questions have been raised about the police version of the shootings. However, the Chairman would have to pronounce on the findings of the probe whenever it is carried out.
Dextroy Cordis, 46, called “Dottie” of Lot 4 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara; Kwame Assanah, a former soldier, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, and Errol Adams, 57, called ‘Dynamite,’ of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and also Buxton, were fatally shot north of the GNS sports ground and their families are calling for a full investigation of the deaths.
Windsor Estates residents say being victimised after objections to hike in homeowners’ fee
Some residents of Windsor Estates, on the East Bank of Demerara, yesterday accused the developer of the gated community of seeking to victimise them after they protested an increase in their homeowners’ association fee.
Kariako man, 18, stabbed to death
An 18- year old North West District labourer succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Mabaruma Public Hospital after he was stabbed on Wednesday morning.
Arthur Chung centre rehab almost completed
Major rehabilitation works at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) have been completed and final touches are being put in place to meet the project’s deadline.
Managerial changes in keeping with succession planning – GRA
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday said that over the last two years the GRA has been constantly rotating staff at all levels.
Kwakwani residents set for 24-hour power supply
Residents of Kwakwani (Upper Berbice/Upper Demerara) are now benefiting from an improved power supply following the commissioning of two new engines by the Kwakwani Utilities Inc.