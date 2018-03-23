Police complaints body still without head more than a year on

Misconduct complaints against police ranks cannot be properly dealt with by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) as it remains headless more than a year after its chairman, Justice (retired) Cecil Kennard was forced out because of his age.

The PCA would have to investigate the March 15 deaths of three men at the hands of the police on the seawall facing Carifesta Avenue. Numerous questions have been raised about the police version of the shootings. However, the Chairman would have to pronounce on the findings of the probe whenever it is carried out.

Dextroy Cordis, 46, called “Dottie” of Lot 4 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara; Kwame Assanah, a former soldier, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, and Errol Adams, 57, called ‘Dynamite,’ of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and also Buxton, were fatally shot north of the GNS sports ground and their families are calling for a full investigation of the deaths.

Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday….