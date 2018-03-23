Windsor Estates residents say being victimised after objections to hike in homeowners’ fee

Some residents of Windsor Estates, on the East Bank of Demerara, yesterday accused the developer of the gated community of seeking to victimise them after they protested an increase in their homeowners’ association fee.
Some residents told Stabroek News yesterday that some of them decided to withhold the monthly fee to protest the increase, which they say is being charged for maintenance of facilities, including those that were promised but are not yet in place.
However, they said the decision resulted in management of the community barring some residents from using the main entrance.
A handful of residents yesterday….
Police complaints body still without head more than a year on
Misconduct complaints against police ranks cannot be properly dealt with by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) as it remains headless more than a year after its chairman, Justice (retired) Cecil Kennard was forced out because of his age.
Kariako man, 18, stabbed to death
An 18- year old North West District labourer succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Mabaruma Public Hospital after he was stabbed on Wednesday morning.
Arthur Chung centre rehab almost completed
Major rehabilitation works at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) have been completed and final touches are being put in place to meet the project’s deadline.
Managerial changes in keeping with succession planning – GRA
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday said that over the last two years the GRA has been constantly rotating staff at all levels.
Kwakwani residents set for 24-hour power supply
Residents of Kwakwani (Upper Berbice/Upper Demerara) are now benefiting from an improved power supply following the commissioning of two new engines by the Kwakwani Utilities Inc.