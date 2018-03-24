Cop charged over sexual activity with girl, 15

A police constable was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of sexual activity with a 15-year-old.

Mark Otto, who is in his 20s, appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus during an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.

It is alleged that Otto sexually penetrated the minor during the month of May, 2017.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus later remanded the accused and adjourned the matter until March 28th..