Full Court overturns conviction of man jailed over cocaine in rum

Dwayne King, who had been convicted and sentenced to 60 months in jail on a charge of trafficking cocaine in rum, yesterday walked out the High Court in Georgetown a free man after his conviction was overturned.

On August 31st, 2016, Magistrate Judy Latchman had sentenced King to 60 months in jail after finding him guilty of trafficking 2.954 kilogrammes of cocaine, which it was claimed he hid in bottles of rum he had given to his then UK-based girlfriend to take out of the country.

It was the state’s case that King had placed the cocaine in two bottles of rum, which he had previously purchased from the DSL Cash and Carry supermarket at Ruimveldt.

According to police,….