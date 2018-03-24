Gold Board seeking to plug info leaks with IT Upgrade

Chairman Gabriel Lall has announced plans to upgrade the information technology system of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) to improve efficiency and prevent the leakage of private information, which remains an issue.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ll look you in the eye and tell you that I suspect that we have information leaks and it is not comforting. I would like to tell you that we have it under control right now but I don’t know that we can safely say that,” Lall said, while giving an update on the GGB’s plans for the year to a gathering of gold miners at the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners’ Association (GGDMA) Georgetown headquarters on Thursday.

Lall also noted that some measures have been taken to address the situation but added that more still needs to be done, which includes the upgrading of their current systems.

“We have ….