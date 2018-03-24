Local News

Judge upholds three-year minimum for ganja trafficking but says law permits lighter sentences

By Comments
Justice Jo-Ann Barlow

While upholding the constitutionality of the mandatory minimum three-year sentence for ganja trafficking, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow has ruled that magistrates do have the discretion to impose lighter sentences where special circumstances may warrant.

The judge made the ruling upon an application by Vinnette James on her own behalf and that of her nephew Dellon St. Hill, who was sentenced last July to three years’ imprisonment after being found guilty by Magistrate Peter Hugh of trafficking 281 grams of cannabis.

The application, presented by attorney Eusi Anderson, sought to challenge the constitutionality of the sentence, arguing, among other things, that the mandatory minimum three-year sentence for narcotic trafficking was null, void and of no legal effect insofar as it sought to abrogate the doctrine of separation of powers.

The argument had been ….

Comments  
More in Local News

Wealth fund requires consensus on fiscal, legal framework – expert

As Guyana prepares for a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) ahead of oil production in 2020, the former manager of one of the world’s most successful ones yesterday stressed the importance of full consensus by the society on its fiscal and legislative framework.

Planned Cheddi Jagan centennial stamps scrapped

The Ministry of the Presidency appears to have scuttled an arrangement between the Ministry of Public Telecommuni-cations and the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) for the production of stamps commemorating the centenary of the birth of late President Cheddi Jagan.

Independent probe of seawall fatal shootings needed, GHRA head says

An independent investigation should be launched into the police’s recent fatal shooting of three robbery suspects along the Kingston seawall, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.

Public health outreaches showing more than 50% of participants overweight

Food and nutrition stakeholders yesterday heard that outreaches have shown increasing obesity. Director of the Food Policy Division of the Ministry of Public Health Dinte Conway, in presenting a snapshot of the nutrition situation in Guyana, noted that the country is becoming increasingly more obese, with recent outreaches showing more than 50% of participants to be overweight.

Gold Board seeking to plug info leaks with IT Upgrade

Chairman Gabriel Lall has announced plans to upgrade the information technology system of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) to improve efficiency and prevent the leakage of private information, which remains an issue.

Around the Web

Subscribe

Not Ready to Subscribe ?

You can still join over other 15,000 subscribers and receive FREE breaking news alerts as they happen and the morning brief featuring top stories of the day. 

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×