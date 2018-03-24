National Park gets solar powered lights under UK-funded project

The National Park will save on average $2.8 million annually in electricity costs with the installation under a UK-funded project of 45 integrated standalone solar-powered LED street lights around its compound.

Speaking at a simple ceremony for the unveiling of the street lights on Friday evening, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) Dr. Mahender Sharma noted the collaboration of the GEA and the British High Commission on the project.

The project was financed by the British High Commission in Georgetown, through the UK’s Prosperity Fund, at a total cost of $8,158,288.

In essence, ….