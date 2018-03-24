National Park gets solar powered lights under UK-funded project

The National Park will save on average $2.8 million annually in electricity costs with the installation under a UK-funded project of 45 integrated standalone solar-powered LED street lights around its compound.
Speaking at a simple ceremony for the unveiling of the street lights on Friday evening, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) Dr. Mahender Sharma noted the collaboration of the GEA and the British High Commission on the project.
The project was financed by the British High Commission in Georgetown, through the UK’s Prosperity Fund, at a total cost of $8,158,288.
In essence, ….
Wealth fund requires consensus on fiscal, legal framework – expert
As Guyana prepares for a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) ahead of oil production in 2020, the former manager of one of the world’s most successful ones yesterday stressed the importance of full consensus by the society on its fiscal and legislative framework.
Planned Cheddi Jagan centennial stamps scrapped
The Ministry of the Presidency appears to have scuttled an arrangement between the Ministry of Public Telecommuni-cations and the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) for the production of stamps commemorating the centenary of the birth of late President Cheddi Jagan.
Independent probe of seawall fatal shootings needed, GHRA head says
An independent investigation should be launched into the police’s recent fatal shooting of three robbery suspects along the Kingston seawall, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.
Public health outreaches showing more than 50% of participants overweight
Food and nutrition stakeholders yesterday heard that outreaches have shown increasing obesity. Director of the Food Policy Division of the Ministry of Public Health Dinte Conway, in presenting a snapshot of the nutrition situation in Guyana, noted that the country is becoming increasingly more obese, with recent outreaches showing more than 50% of participants to be overweight.
Judge upholds three-year minimum for ganja trafficking but says law permits lighter sentences
While upholding the constitutionality of the mandatory minimum three-year sentence for ganja trafficking, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow has ruled that magistrates do have the discretion to impose lighter sentences where special circumstances may warrant.