Planned Cheddi Jagan centennial stamps scrapped

The Ministry of the Presidency appears to have scuttled an arrangement between the Ministry of Public Telecommuni-cations and the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) for the production of stamps commemorating the centenary of the birth of late President Cheddi Jagan. Consternation was recently expressed over the fact that the stamps, which the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) had agreed would be issued, were not issued on the centennial, which was Thursday.

Political interference in the matter was alleged by the CJRC and the Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes referred Stabroek News to the Ministry of the Presidency for comment on the matter when she was contacted.

The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday issued a statement saying that national symbols would be announced shortly to commemorate the lives of both Dr Jagan and the late president Arthur Chung.

“The Government of Guyana ….