PPP calls for police investigation of forged ID cards

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday called on the Guyana Police Force to investigate the issuance of forged National Identification cards.

Its call followed the apprehension of a man who is currently in custody at the Springlands Police Station for having in his possession a false Guyana Identification Card.

According to a press release issued by the party last evening, the man was taken to Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Office at Springlands and the Returning Officer there, after doing the necessary checks, confirmed that the ID card was a fake.

“This incident confirms our fears that there are falsified Guyana Identification Cards and source documents, which are being published under a centrally directed electoral design. In the circumstances, we call upon the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to do a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this matter and to make its findings public,” the release said.

“We call upon the general public to take note of this very serious matter and to be alert for the circulation of similar falsified, fake and forged Guyana ID cards and other source documents. We intend to monitor the situation carefully and to update the nation as more information becomes available,” it added.