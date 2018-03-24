Public health outreaches showing more than 50% of participants overweight

Food and nutrition stakeholders yesterday heard that outreaches have shown increasing obesity.

Director of the Food Policy Division of the Ministry of Public Health Dinte Conway, in presenting a snapshot of the nutrition situation in Guyana, noted that the country is becoming increasingly more obese, with recent outreaches showing more than 50% of participants to be overweight.

She shared figures from research in 2014 that showed that 60% of the population led a sedentary lifestyle, with less than one hour of activity per day. Conway also noted that consumption patterns show Guyanese consuming more fat and carbohydrate and less fruit and vegetable than their required daily consumption.

She explained to Stabroek News that ….