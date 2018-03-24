Public health outreaches showing more than 50% of participants overweight

Food and nutrition stakeholders yesterday heard that outreaches have shown increasing obesity.
Director of the Food Policy Division of the Ministry of Public Health Dinte Conway, in presenting a snapshot of the nutrition situation in Guyana, noted that the country is becoming increasingly more obese, with recent outreaches showing more than 50% of participants to be overweight.
She shared figures from research in 2014 that showed that 60% of the population led a sedentary lifestyle, with less than one hour of activity per day. Conway also noted that consumption patterns show Guyanese consuming more fat and carbohydrate and less fruit and vegetable than their required daily consumption.
She explained to Stabroek News that ….
Wealth fund requires consensus on fiscal, legal framework – expert
As Guyana prepares for a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) ahead of oil production in 2020, the former manager of one of the world’s most successful ones yesterday stressed the importance of full consensus by the society on its fiscal and legislative framework.
Planned Cheddi Jagan centennial stamps scrapped
The Ministry of the Presidency appears to have scuttled an arrangement between the Ministry of Public Telecommuni-cations and the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) for the production of stamps commemorating the centenary of the birth of late President Cheddi Jagan.
Independent probe of seawall fatal shootings needed, GHRA head says
An independent investigation should be launched into the police’s recent fatal shooting of three robbery suspects along the Kingston seawall, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.
Judge upholds three-year minimum for ganja trafficking but says law permits lighter sentences
While upholding the constitutionality of the mandatory minimum three-year sentence for ganja trafficking, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow has ruled that magistrates do have the discretion to impose lighter sentences where special circumstances may warrant.
Gold Board seeking to plug info leaks with IT Upgrade
Chairman Gabriel Lall has announced plans to upgrade the information technology system of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) to improve efficiency and prevent the leakage of private information, which remains an issue.