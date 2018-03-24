‘UncappeD’ aiming at countrywide market openings for agro-processors

The upcoming second “UncappeD Marketplace,” an agricultural exhibition and food festival, will see the launch of countrywide opportunities for agro-processors to sell their goods and Business Minister Dominic Gaskin underlined the priority being given to the sector even in the wake of the nascent oil economy.

Officially launched yesterday at a ceremony held outside of the Guyana Marketing Corporation on Robb Street, this year’s event will culminate with a family fun day and food festival to be held at the National Stadium on April 29th. It is expected that throughout the rest of the year, the exhibitors will showcase their products in other regions.

This year’s event is free, both for participating vendors and patrons. It will begin at 10 am and conclude at 8 pm.

