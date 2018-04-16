Charges against Singh, Brassington to be challenged

Former People’s Progressive Party/Civic government officials Winston Brassington and Dr Ashni Singh will not be returning to Guyana if a High Court challenge being pursued rules that the misconduct in public office charges against them are “not proper”, their attorney Anil Nandlall says.
Nonetheless, Nandlall says that the men do not have to show up in court on May 7th as ordered by the magistrate as the law requires that the charges be personally served on charged persons and this has not been done.
“I am actively considering challenging the charges in the High Court and I do not believe the charges are proper and that they disclose an offence…I will certainly before the 7th of May and hopefully those proceedings will hold the charges in abeyance,” he told Stabroek News yesterday…..
UK’s May seeks Commonwealth trade boost as final Brexit talks begin
LONDON, (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday extolled the benefits of free trade among Commonwealth countries, seeking new sources of commerce as Britain looks to finalise divorce terms with its current biggest trading partner, the European Union.
Biker dies in crash at embassy turn
A journalist has called attention to the questionable conduct of the first responders at the accident scene of cyclist Suresh Khellowan, who succumbed after crashing on the turn of the Russian Embassy, Kitty Byways early yesterday morning.
Guyanese-Venezuelan pleading for help for those fleeing crisis
A Venezuelan national who came to Guyana almost one year ago as she fled the country’s economic and social decline is on a desperate humanitarian mission to help others who have sought refuge here.
Closure of northwest aerodrome causing hardship for Barama residents
Residents of Barama, Region One are bemoaning the three-month closure of the Yakishuri Aerodrome by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as the Barama River is dry and their access to health care and other services has been severely hindered.