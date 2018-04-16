Charges against Singh, Brassington to be challenged

Former People’s Progressive Party/Civic government officials Winston Brassington and Dr Ashni Singh will not be returning to Guyana if a High Court challenge being pursued rules that the misconduct in public office charges against them are “not proper”, their attorney Anil Nandlall says.

Nonetheless, Nandlall says that the men do not have to show up in court on May 7th as ordered by the magistrate as the law requires that the charges be personally served on charged persons and this has not been done.

“I am actively considering challenging the charges in the High Court and I do not believe the charges are proper and that they disclose an offence…I will certainly before the 7th of May and hopefully those proceedings will hold the charges in abeyance,” he told Stabroek News yesterday…..