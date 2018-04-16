Closure of northwest aerodrome causing hardship for Barama residents

Residents of Barama, Region One are bemoaning the three-month closure of the Yakishuri Aerodrome by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as the Barama River is dry and their access to health care and other services has been severely hindered.

“My daughter was bitten by a labaria snake and although we had persons willing to see her get a flight out to Georgetown it could not happen,” Gilbert Alexander told Stabroek News in an Interview.

The Kariako villager informed that his eight-year-old daughter had to be taken by ATV for seven hours to the Matthews Ridge Hospital after which she was brought out to the city by a Ministry of Public Health MediVac…..