Closure of northwest aerodrome causing hardship for Barama residents

Residents of Barama, Region One are bemoaning the three-month closure of the Yakishuri Aerodrome by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as the Barama River is dry and their access to health care and other services has been severely hindered.
“My daughter was bitten by a labaria snake and although we had persons willing to see her get a flight out to Georgetown it could not happen,” Gilbert Alexander told Stabroek News in an Interview.
The Kariako villager informed that his eight-year-old daughter had to be taken by ATV for seven hours to the Matthews Ridge Hospital after which she was brought out to the city by a Ministry of Public Health MediVac…..
UK’s May seeks Commonwealth trade boost as final Brexit talks begin
LONDON, (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday extolled the benefits of free trade among Commonwealth countries, seeking new sources of commerce as Britain looks to finalise divorce terms with its current biggest trading partner, the European Union.
Charges against Singh, Brassington to be challenged
Former People’s Progressive Party/Civic government officials Winston Brassington and Dr Ashni Singh will not be returning to Guyana if a High Court challenge being pursued rules that the misconduct in public office charges against them are “not proper”, their attorney Anil Nandlall says.
Biker dies in crash at embassy turn
A journalist has called attention to the questionable conduct of the first responders at the accident scene of cyclist Suresh Khellowan, who succumbed after crashing on the turn of the Russian Embassy, Kitty Byways early yesterday morning.
Guyanese-Venezuelan pleading for help for those fleeing crisis
A Venezuelan national who came to Guyana almost one year ago as she fled the country’s economic and social decline is on a desperate humanitarian mission to help others who have sought refuge here.