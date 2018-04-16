GDF ranks to testify before Lindo CoI on Wednesday

The Guyana Defence Force today said it has received correspondence from the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry, requesting that a number of ranks be made available to appear before the Commission.
The Force says it has since responded, indicating the availability of the requested ranks, as some are no longer in its employ. Further, an agreement has been reached for those available ranks to report to the Commission of Inquiry for a preliminary interview on Wed 18-04-18 at 1130 hours.
