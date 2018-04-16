Potential candidates for Top Cop being examined

President David Granger has started a process to identify which of the eight Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) will be his nominee for the post of substantive Police Commissioner, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan confirmed today.

Ramjattan when contacted was tightlipped, only saying that the process for identifying the top cop nominee as well as two Deputy Commissioners began last week.

Stabroek News understands that Assistant Commissioners, David Ramnarine, who is the acting police commissioner and considered the next in line for the top ….