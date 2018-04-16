Local News

Region probing Port Mourant Hospital doctor over ‘wind’ diagnosis

The  Health Authority in Region Six has launched an investigation after a Corentyne resident who was diagnosed with wind pain at the Port Mourant Hospital on April 8 had to undergo emergency intestinal surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital the following day.

The patient, Oneil Jordan, 32, of Kiltairn Village, Corentyne was diagnosed with a Perforated Hollow Viscus (ruptured gastrointestinal wall) by doctors at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) on April 9. Jordan is presently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical but stable condition, relatives said yesterday.

Director of Health Services, Region Six, Jevaughn Stephens yesterday told Stabroek News that an investigation was launched on Saturday. According to Stephens, no formal complaint was filed at the regional level. However, he could not confirm whether a complaint was filed at the Ministry of Public Health, as was the intention of the man’s relatives…..

