Car on Sheriff St found with 150 lbs ganja

Ranks attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Sunday night conducted an operation during which they unearthed several packages of marijuana, concealed and compressed in plastic wrap in a motorcar on Sheriff Street.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the discovery was made between 10.30 and 11 pm on Sunday and the drug found amounted to in excess of 150 pounds of marijuana.

At the time of the discovery, the illegal substance which was wrapped in plastic packages was found in the back seat and trunk of motorcar, PKK 1609.

Reports revealed that the driver allegedly transported the drugs from New Amsterdam, Berbice. After he suspected that he was being monitored, he parked the car in front of the Royal Castle, Sheriff Street outlet and fled.