Convict gets 22 years for fatal Land of Canaan stabbing

Lakeraj Fredericks, who was last year sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his brother-in-law, was yesterday handed an additional 22-year sentence for the unlawful killing of another man.

Fredericks, 38, was indicted for the murder of Vernon Romaldo, to which he pleaded not guilty, but he, however, admitted guilt to the lesser count of manslaughter, accepting that he killed Romaldo on the night of June 11th, 2011, at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

The prosecution’s case, which Fredericks did not deny, was that he, Romaldo and another man were drinking at the home of Romaldo’s sister. Fredericks and Romaldo were heard arguing and later the latter was found lying in the chair with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Romaldo was ….