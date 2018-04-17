Crabwood Creek accountant dies in accident

A 52-year-old Crabwood Creek accountant yesterday morning died while returning home from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, after the car she was travelling in slammed into a parked truck along the Number 58 Village, Corentyne Public Road.

The dead woman, Soorojnie Surjraj, the accountant at a nearby gas station and of Lot 13 Section ‘A’ Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek reportedly died on the spot, while her daughter, Bomika Neha Sukhra, 15, and her mother, Khemnie Chanchal, 70, were rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital. Sukhra, who sustained minor head injuries and other injuries about her body has since been admitted, while Chanchal who sustained a broken leg has been transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car, HC 2217 reportedly fell asleep and slammed into the back of the parked lorry, GMM 9207 along the public road sometime around 7 am yesterday. ….