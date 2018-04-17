Driver charged with causing woman’s death in Land of Canaan bus crash

Ronald Balgobin, the driver of the bus that crashed along the Land of Canaan Public Road last Friday, resulting in the death of a woman, was yesterday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Balgobin, 24, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, was read a charge which stated that on April 13th, at the Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove minibus BWW 4542 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Yvonne Mohan.

Balgobin, who began to cry, took some time before pleading not guilty to the charge…..