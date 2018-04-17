Driver charged with causing woman’s death in Land of Canaan bus crash

Ronald Balgobin, the driver of the bus that crashed along the Land of Canaan Public Road last Friday, resulting in the death of a woman, was yesterday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Balgobin, 24, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, was read a charge which stated that on April 13th, at the Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove minibus BWW 4542 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Yvonne Mohan.
Balgobin, who began to cry, took some time before pleading not guilty to the charge…..
Army ranks to be ‘interviewed’ by Lindo Creek CoI
Some of the Joint Services members being sought by the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek killings are available and will give a “preliminary interview” tomorrow, the Guyana Defence Force said yesterday.
Crabwood Creek accountant dies in accident
A 52-year-old Crabwood Creek accountant yesterday morning died while returning home from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, after the car she was travelling in slammed into a parked truck along the Number 58 Village, Corentyne Public Road.
Car on Sheriff St found with 150 lbs ganja
Ranks attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Sunday night conducted an operation during which they unearthed several packages of marijuana, concealed and compressed in plastic wrap in a motorcar on Sheriff Street.
Convict gets 22 years for fatal Land of Canaan stabbing
Lakeraj Fredericks, who was last year sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his brother-in-law, was yesterday handed an additional 22-year sentence for the unlawful killing of another man.