Persistent rainfall, high tides blamed for city flooding

Continuous rainfall and above normal high tides are being blamed for flooding in sections of Georgetown yesterday.
Among the severely affected areas were Festival City, in North Ruimveldt, where the streets and low lying yards were still under water up to yesterday afternoon. Residents in North Ruimveldt said that they did not suffer any significant damage as the water did not enter their homes.
Several streets in Albouystown and the parapets in neighbouring areas were also flooded. East and West Ruimveldt also had pockets of water in the streets…..
Army ranks to be ‘interviewed’ by Lindo Creek CoI
Some of the Joint Services members being sought by the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek killings are available and will give a “preliminary interview” tomorrow, the Guyana Defence Force said yesterday.
Crabwood Creek accountant dies in accident
A 52-year-old Crabwood Creek accountant yesterday morning died while returning home from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, after the car she was travelling in slammed into a parked truck along the Number 58 Village, Corentyne Public Road.
Car on Sheriff St found with 150 lbs ganja
Ranks attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Sunday night conducted an operation during which they unearthed several packages of marijuana, concealed and compressed in plastic wrap in a motorcar on Sheriff Street.
Convict gets 22 years for fatal Land of Canaan stabbing
Lakeraj Fredericks, who was last year sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his brother-in-law, was yesterday handed an additional 22-year sentence for the unlawful killing of another man.