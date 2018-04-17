Some miners illegally occupying areas around Monkey Mountain, Natural Resources Ministry says

Following information that persons are illegally occupying new positions around the Monkey Mountain area, Director of Compliance at the Ministry of Natural Resources Derrick Lawrence yesterday warned Rupununi miners against reneging on agreements they would have made during the mediation of their dispute with mining company Romanex.
At a press briefing at the Ministry of Natural Resource’s office on Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown, Lawrence explained that information has reached the ministry of persons taking up positions that were never part of the mediation agreement or the conformity process that was followed in 2017.
“We are now understanding that the RMA [Rupununi Miners Association] does not think that they should stick to the agreement and are introducing new terms that were never part of the agreement,” Lawrence said, while noting that even though they had prior engagements to the most recent one, nothing was brought up about persons taking up more space around the areas…..
Army ranks to be ‘interviewed’ by Lindo Creek CoI
Some of the Joint Services members being sought by the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek killings are available and will give a “preliminary interview” tomorrow, the Guyana Defence Force said yesterday.
Crabwood Creek accountant dies in accident
A 52-year-old Crabwood Creek accountant yesterday morning died while returning home from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, after the car she was travelling in slammed into a parked truck along the Number 58 Village, Corentyne Public Road.
Car on Sheriff St found with 150 lbs ganja
Ranks attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Sunday night conducted an operation during which they unearthed several packages of marijuana, concealed and compressed in plastic wrap in a motorcar on Sheriff Street.
Convict gets 22 years for fatal Land of Canaan stabbing
Lakeraj Fredericks, who was last year sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his brother-in-law, was yesterday handed an additional 22-year sentence for the unlawful killing of another man.