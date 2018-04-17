Some miners illegally occupying areas around Monkey Mountain, Natural Resources Ministry says

Following information that persons are illegally occupying new positions around the Monkey Mountain area, Director of Compliance at the Ministry of Natural Resources Derrick Lawrence yesterday warned Rupununi miners against reneging on agreements they would have made during the mediation of their dispute with mining company Romanex.

At a press briefing at the Ministry of Natural Resource’s office on Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown, Lawrence explained that information has reached the ministry of persons taking up positions that were never part of the mediation agreement or the conformity process that was followed in 2017.

“We are now understanding that the RMA [Rupununi Miners Association] does not think that they should stick to the agreement and are introducing new terms that were never part of the agreement,” Lawrence said, while noting that even though they had prior engagements to the most recent one, nothing was brought up about persons taking up more space around the areas…..