Accused found guilty of killing South Road hotel owner

Accused Bryan Leitch was yesterday afternoon unanimously convicted by a jury for the unlawful killing of hotel owner Joseph Jagdeo, whose bound and gagged body was found under a bed in one of the rooms of his hotel.

After two hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury returned a unanimous verdict to acquit Leitch of the capital offence but convicted him instead, on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

His sentencing has, however, been deferred until May 2nd to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.

….