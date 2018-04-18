Appeal Court upholds dismissal of ex-cop

The Court of Appeal yesterday upheld a High Court ruling that former policeman Lloyd Lyte had not been wrongfully dismissed by the Guyana Police Force, which sacked him after he absented himself from duty without leave.
Lyte’s attorney has since said that he will be appealing the ruling at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
In a unanimous decision by acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Arif Bulkan and Rafiq Khan, the court noted that the appellant failed to follow the procedures stipulated by both the Police Act and Police Standing Orders before proceeding on leave…..
Attorney asks DPP to review charges against Singh, Brassington
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack has been asked to review and possibly discontinue the charges laid against former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington.
Taxi driver gets eight years over guns, ammo found with Supply robbery suspects
Taxi driver Steve Hercules, who was held with five others after an attempted break-in at Supply, East Bank Demerara last Tuesday evening, was yesterday sentenced to a total of eight years in jail after he took responsibility for the guns and matching ammunition found in their vehicle.
Man gets 28 years for raping six-year-old left in his care
A man was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 28 years for the rape of a six-year-old girl after a jury found him guilty of committing two attacks on the child.
Accused found guilty of killing South Road hotel owner
Accused Bryan Leitch was yesterday afternoon unanimously convicted by a jury for the unlawful killing of hotel owner Joseph Jagdeo, whose bound and gagged body was found under a bed in one of the rooms of his hotel.