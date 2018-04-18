Appeal Court upholds dismissal of ex-cop

The Court of Appeal yesterday upheld a High Court ruling that former policeman Lloyd Lyte had not been wrongfully dismissed by the Guyana Police Force, which sacked him after he absented himself from duty without leave.

Lyte’s attorney has since said that he will be appealing the ruling at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

In a unanimous decision by acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Arif Bulkan and Rafiq Khan, the court noted that the appellant failed to follow the procedures stipulated by both the Police Act and Police Standing Orders before proceeding on leave…..