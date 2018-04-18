Gov’t to seek to tap all available IsDB funding

With up to US$900 million in funding available from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has said that he will be looking to tap into the entire amount.
“What I am saying is, if I can find projects, bankable projects, I will take the whole thing,” Jordan told a news conference on Friday.
In a recent statement, the Finance Ministry said projects have to be designed to access the funds. It added that the potential areas of collaboration between the Bank and the government here cover several development sectors, including agriculture, banking and finance, human development, energy and rural development…..
Attorney asks DPP to review charges against Singh, Brassington
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack has been asked to review and possibly discontinue the charges laid against former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington.
Taxi driver gets eight years over guns, ammo found with Supply robbery suspects
Taxi driver Steve Hercules, who was held with five others after an attempted break-in at Supply, East Bank Demerara last Tuesday evening, was yesterday sentenced to a total of eight years in jail after he took responsibility for the guns and matching ammunition found in their vehicle.
Man gets 28 years for raping six-year-old left in his care
A man was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 28 years for the rape of a six-year-old girl after a jury found him guilty of committing two attacks on the child.
Accused found guilty of killing South Road hotel owner
Accused Bryan Leitch was yesterday afternoon unanimously convicted by a jury for the unlawful killing of hotel owner Joseph Jagdeo, whose bound and gagged body was found under a bed in one of the rooms of his hotel.