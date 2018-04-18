Gov’t to seek to tap all available IsDB funding

With up to US$900 million in funding available from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has said that he will be looking to tap into the entire amount.

“What I am saying is, if I can find projects, bankable projects, I will take the whole thing,” Jordan told a news conference on Friday.

In a recent statement, the Finance Ministry said projects have to be designed to access the funds. It added that the potential areas of collaboration between the Bank and the government here cover several development sectors, including agriculture, banking and finance, human development, energy and rural development…..