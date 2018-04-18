Local gov’t commission reviewing hiring of Rose Hall Town Clerk

The hiring of the Rose Hall Town Clerk by Mayor Vijay Kumar Ramoo is currently being reviewed by the Local Government Commission (LGC), Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has said.

Bulkan made the comment to Stabroek News after town councillors raised concerns over the hiring of a new Town Clerk.

The municipality had a vacancy for a Town Clerk after the former office holder, Natasha Munroe, secured another job…..