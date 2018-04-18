Man gets 28 years for raping six-year-old left in his care

A man was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 28 years for the rape of a six-year-old girl after a jury found him guilty of committing two attacks on the child.

In handing down her sentence to Colvin Norton, 24, at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow noted that the convict appeared to have become emboldened by raping the child a mere five days after the first assault and added that he may have gone on to so do again had her mother not caught him in the act, “red handed.”

After about three hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury returned with unanimous verdicts of guilty, thereby convicting Norton on both counts of rape of a child under the age of 16.

Given a chance to speak ….