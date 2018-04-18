Taxi driver gets eight years over guns, ammo found with Supply robbery suspects

Taxi driver Steve Hercules, who was held with five others after an attempted break-in at Supply, East Bank Demerara last Tuesday evening, was yesterday sentenced to a total of eight years in jail after he took responsibility for the guns and matching ammunition found in their vehicle.
Four charges for unlawful possession of firearms and four charges for unlawful possession of ammunition were read to Hercules, 30, of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara; Mark Prince, 39, a taxi driver of Lot 22 La Parfaite Harmonie; Nabadingi Gobin, 34, a trader of Charlotte Street, Georgetown; Renhart Khan, 31, a fish vendor of Cooper Street, Albouystown; Edward Skeete, 30, a trader of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, and Mervin Blackman, 27, a fish vendor of Lot 89 Daisy Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Providence Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
The six men were charged with unlawfully having two 9 mm Glock pistols, a .32 Taurus pistol, and a 9 mm Berretta pistol on April 10th, at the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, without being the holders of firearm licences.
Hercules pleaded ….
Attorney asks DPP to review charges against Singh, Brassington
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack has been asked to review and possibly discontinue the charges laid against former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington.
Man gets 28 years for raping six-year-old left in his care
A man was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 28 years for the rape of a six-year-old girl after a jury found him guilty of committing two attacks on the child.
Accused found guilty of killing South Road hotel owner
Accused Bryan Leitch was yesterday afternoon unanimously convicted by a jury for the unlawful killing of hotel owner Joseph Jagdeo, whose bound and gagged body was found under a bed in one of the rooms of his hotel.
Appeal Court upholds dismissal of ex-cop
The Court of Appeal yesterday upheld a High Court ruling that former policeman Lloyd Lyte had not been wrongfully dismissed by the Guyana Police Force, which sacked him after he absented himself from duty without leave.