Yakishuru Aerodrome to be reopened today

Flights to the Yakishuru Aerodrome in the northwest are expected to resume today following the intervention of Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson.

“The aerodrome had completed and passed all the requirements and therefore the minister recommended that the aerodrome be reopened…,” Press Officer to Ferguson, Andrew Weekes told Stabroek News yesterday.

This newspaper reported on Monday on the plight of residents of Barama, Region One who bemoaned a three-month closure of the Aerodrome by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)…..