Car rental owner accused of forging vehicle ID numbers, placed on bail

The owner of a car rental business was yesterday placed on $300,000 bail by a city court, after he denied using forged chassis numbers on three Toyota Premio motorcars.

It was alleged that Osafo Yarde, between March 19th and 21st at Georgetown, used fake chassis numbers on three Toyota Premio motor vehicles, knowing same to be forged.

However, Yarde denied the allegations, and his attorney Glen Hanoman, explained that Yarde, the owner K&O Car Rental, a business that purchases used cars, bought the vehicles from a man for $2,500,000 each.

Hanoman stated that there were witnesses present when an agreement of sales contract was signed with the seller of the motorcars.

Although the prosecutor objected to bail being granted, stating that additional charges are to be instituted against the accused, Yarde was released on $300,000 bail by Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who adjourned the matter until May 30th.