Car rental owner accused of forging vehicle ID numbers, placed on bail

The owner of a car rental business was yesterday placed on $300,000 bail by a city court, after he denied using forged chassis numbers on three Toyota Premio motorcars.
It was alleged that Osafo Yarde, between March 19th and 21st at Georgetown, used fake chassis numbers on three Toyota Premio motor vehicles, knowing same to be forged.
However, Yarde denied the allegations, and his attorney Glen Hanoman, explained that Yarde, the owner K&O Car Rental, a business that purchases used cars, bought the vehicles from a man for $2,500,000 each.
Hanoman stated that there were witnesses present when an agreement of sales contract was signed with the seller of the motorcars.
Although the prosecutor objected to bail being granted, stating that additional charges are to be instituted against the accused, Yarde was released on $300,000 bail by Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who adjourned the matter until May 30th.
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.