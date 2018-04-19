Crabwood Creek hire car driver remanded over accident death

The Crabwood Creek hire car driver in the Number 58 Village, Corentyne accident which left one woman dead and another hospitalised was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court.
Nilindra Premnauth, also known as `Avinash’, 26, of Lot 35 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.
The charge read that Premnauth on Monday, April 16 on the Number 58 Public Road, Corentyne drove motor hire car HC 2217 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Soorojnie Surjraj…..
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.