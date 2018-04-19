Crabwood Creek hire car driver remanded over accident death

The Crabwood Creek hire car driver in the Number 58 Village, Corentyne accident which left one woman dead and another hospitalised was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court.

Nilindra Premnauth, also known as `Avinash’, 26, of Lot 35 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.

The charge read that Premnauth on Monday, April 16 on the Number 58 Public Road, Corentyne drove motor hire car HC 2217 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Soorojnie Surjraj…..