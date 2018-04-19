Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.
“The old board comes to an end at the end of this month… and, yes, I have begun the process of looking,” Holder told Stabroek News on Tuesday following a Cabinet meeting.
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan last Friday clarified that Professor Clive Thomas remains Chairman of the GuySuCo board as Cabinet had deferred a decision on a replacement…..
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
GAWU outraged at GuySuCo move to subcontract D&I services
Head of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) Komal Chand says that GuySuCo’s move to hire contract workers for drainage and irrigation services is “improper and vulgar” and it will strongly oppose the move.