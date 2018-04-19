Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.

“The old board comes to an end at the end of this month… and, yes, I have begun the process of looking,” Holder told Stabroek News on Tuesday following a Cabinet meeting.

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan last Friday clarified that Professor Clive Thomas remains Chairman of the GuySuCo board as Cabinet had deferred a decision on a replacement…..